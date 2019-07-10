HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An official ribbon cutting took place to celebrate playgrounds that are looking new and shiny again in Hartford.
The Parks Trust Fund poured in almost $1 million into four locations up and down the capitol city.
On Wednesday, kids in Hartford officially welcomed in a new splashpad and playground.
“I live across the street, so it’s like every morning they want to come,” said Sonia Chiaramonte of Hartford.
Parents at Goodwin Park are giving the upgrades a thumbs up.
“They like the playground for play, but I like it too to make them tired,” Chiaramonte said.
The playground looks much better, but they’re also keeping safety in mind. The ground in bouncy and squishy to make sure any falls won’t hurt the kids too bad.
“You learn so many lessons out on the playground, but it’s also important that kids are outdoors having fun. It’s important for health, it’s important for wellness, and of course, it’s just a lot of fun,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Playscapes are looking brand new at Keney, Pope, and Rock Ridge Parks thanks to the upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.