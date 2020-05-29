MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews in Middletown battled a house fire on Friday morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Saybrook Road before 7 a.m.
Fire crews from multiple towns were called to the scene.
“The first five to 10 minutes we are trying to put the fire out and handle patient care, we knew we had multiple patients,” said Middletown South Fire District Chief Michael Howley.
Officials said four adults were injured, but the severity of injuries is unknown at this time.
LIFE STAR was called to the scene, but was unable to fly due to the weather conditions.
Eyewitnesses say a propane tank explosion sparked the fire. The blast, apparently so vicious that a window frame landed on a bush in the yard, and the front steps now lead to a home that has mostly disappeared.
The situation could have been even more grim, if not for two good Samaritans who ran into the home and pulled people out.
“We did have some neighbors that came in and I think relatives that came in and prior to us getting here to assist some of the victims so they helped tremendously,” Howley said.
Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the explosive fire on Saybrook Road.
Howley says it’s been a difficult day but he's proud of how the firefighters focused on their essential work.
“There were a lot of emotions with that, but we kick in and we do what we need to do,” Howley said.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
