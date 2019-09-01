HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Hartford on Sunday, officials said.
Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Paul Cicero told Channel 3 the shooting took place on Edgewood Street just before 10 p.m. Police were alerted to the call after a Shot Spotter activation to a home.
Lt. Cicero said a 29-year-old man was struck by gunfire in the leg, a 26-year-old man was struck by gunfire in the ankle, a 17-year-old man was struck in the hand, and another man, whose age was not released, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Connecticut Natural Gas is responding to the scene as well, as gunfire ruptured a gas line.
Neighbors told Channel 3 they are frustrated by the level of violence in the city.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
