NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - A total of four people were injured after being shot Thanksgiving night in the Elm City.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, officers responded to the area of Cedar Hill Avenue around 6 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and people being shot in the area.
Arriving officers located two parties suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Grace Street and Cedar Hill Avenue.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A third victim that was also reportedly shot in the same area arrived at the hospital later that night by private vehicle.
Capt. Duff says all three victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Later that night, around 9:30, Yale New Haven Hospital notified New Haven Police that a 26-year-old male gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.
He was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim's vehicle was also struck by gunfire.
Initial reports suggest that the shooting may have occurred in the area of Wilmont Road in the city's West Rock neighborhood.
Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to contact New Haven Police.
