HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four juveniles are in police custody after a shots fired incident in Hartford Tuesday evening.
Hartford police said detectives were conducting a proactive investigation into a recent spike in shots fired in the Frog Hollow neighborhood.
The detectives observed a stolen car fleeing the scene of gunshots on Capitol Avenue.
Unmarked cars converged on four suspects who fled on foot.
The four juveniles were caught after a brief foot pursuit.
During the investigation two guns were recovered.
No additional details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.