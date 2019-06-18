WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Westport Marine Unit rescued 4 men after their boat took on water Tuesday afternoon.
An oyster boat reported that four people were in the water near Peck’s Ledge Lighthouse around 2:30 p.m.
The Westport Police Department Marine Unit found a small aluminum boat taking on water.
The police department said the boat was overloaded and partially submerged with four occupants clinging to it.
The men were shivering and not dressed properly for the conditions. Two of them men did not have personal floatation devices.
All four men were rescued and brought to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.
Officers were able to pump out the boat in order to prevent it from sinking, and it was brought to Norwalk shores.
