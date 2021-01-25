HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four more cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been detected in Connecticut.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that there are now eight total individuals in the state with the COVID-19 variant, commonly known as the UK variant.
Of those eight people, two live in New Haven, three live in Oxford, and three live in West Haven and range in age from 15 to 50.
Lamont said several individuals were tested through Griffin Hospital’s testing program between Jan. 6 and Jan. 18, 2021.
The four new individuals to contract the new variant live in New Haven and Oxford, although only two live in the same household.
Lamont said aside from those two, there does not appear to be a link between these individuals, nor does there appear to be a link with the other four previously identified cases.
One person remains in isolation and the others have completed their isolation periods.
The Department of Public Health confirmed that one of the individuals who contracted this variant recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates and had contact with a person who tested positive there. The travel histories of the other individuals are unknown at this time.
“This new strain, which is considered to be more easily transmitted, is spreading quickly throughout the world, and it’s highly likely that these are not the only eight cases in Connecticut. That is why it is so important that everyone continues taking precautions to prevent transmission of this disease,” Governor Lamont said. “The health of Connecticut residents remains our top priority, and our public health officials will continue to closely monitor these cases and any other developments with this contagious virus.”
The Dept. of Public Health said it is continuing to work with the state laboratory and partner surveillance laboratories to monitor for the presence of the variant in Connecticut.
