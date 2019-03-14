HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The flu continues to be widespread across the state.
Numbers released by the state’s Dept. of Public Health on Thursday showed four more deaths related to the flu were reported in the past week.
The total number of people having died from complications involving the flu this season is now 44.
Health officials said of the 44 deaths, 27 of the people were over the age of 65, 12 were between 50 and 64, and 4 were between 25 and 49 years old, and 1 between the ages of 5 and 17.
State health officials said the season began on Aug. 26, and they have been posting weekly updates.
Since the season started, 2,303 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.
Between August and the middle of March, 6,595 cases were reported.
Officials do say that the number of cases has been steady. They stressed, however, that flu season is still not over.
Doctors continue to urge people to get flu shots. They consider it a patient's best line of defense.
For information on where to find a vaccine, head here.
