NEW HAVEN/HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Four New Haven County high schools dismissed early on Monday due to threats.

Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, New Haven police said out of an abundance of caution, Wilbur Cross High School was in a lockdown.

School officials said the lockdown was in response to reports of a possible gun in the building.

Police said they received a tip that a person was seen walking toward the building with a gun.

"Students and staff are safe and temporarily on lock down as safety protocols are being executed. Wilbur Cross is temporarily in lock down and all other school across the District are operating normally," New Haven schools spokesperson Justin Harmon said.

The principal later told students they would be dismissed early.

Investigators locked down the school and began searching every classroom, but at this point, they believe the call was inaccurate. It’s unclear right now though if the caller just made a mistake or if this was a hoax.

"What I will say is if this is a hoax and this is untrue we will do an investigation and we will make an arrest," said New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

In Hamden, just before 10 a.m., Eli Whitney Technical High School was placed in a lockdown after a parent discovered a social media threat referring to the school.

CT State Police said a lockdown was initiated and police responded to the school.

Additionally, New Haven school officials said a threat posted to social media Monday morning referenced Hillhouse High School. Students were also dismissed early and an investigation is underway.

The fourth threat was made at Achievement First Amistad High School. The school was also placed on lockdown before students were dismissed early. This school is not part of New Haven Public Schools, but is located in New Haven.

The New Haven mayor said there was increased police presence at three other schools in the city, including Hill Regional Career High School, Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School, Riverside High School.

This comes as Hamden High School cancelled school last Friday, and Monday and Tuesday due to an online threat.

