FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Four people were on a plane that crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building in Farmington on Thursday morning.
Farmington police said the crash happened just before 10 a.m.
The plane, which took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville, had mechanical failure during take-off, and eventually crashed on the ground and ended up hitting the Trumpf Inc. building on Hyde Road.
Police said evacuations were underway just after the crash.
During a news conference, police said all Trumpf employees were accounted for and not injured.
The Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on the plane at the time.
Farmington police said Thursday afternoon that all four had died. Two were pilots and two were passengers.
The plane was heading to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, N.C.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Cessna Citation 560X.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.
Eversource said there were power outages in the area as well as some damage.
