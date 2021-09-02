Four people were on a plane that crashed into Trumpf Inc. in Farmington Thursday morning.

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Four people were on a plane that crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building in Farmington on Thursday morning.

Farmington police said the crash happened just before 10 a.m.

The plane, which took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville, had mechanical failure during take-off, and eventually crashed on the ground and ended up hitting the Trumpf Inc. building on Hyde Road.

Farmington police gave an update on a plane crash that happened Thursday morning, leaving four people dead.

Police said evacuations were underway just after the crash.

PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Farmington building

1 of 8

During a news conference, police said all Trumpf employees were accounted for and not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on the plane at the time. 

Farmington police said Thursday afternoon that all four had died. Two were pilots and two were passengers.

A plane crashed into the Trumpf building in Farmington Thursday morning.

The plane was heading to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, N.C.

Trumpf plane crash.jpg

Drone3 captured footage over the Trumpf building in Farmington after a plane crashed into it 

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Cessna Citation 560X.

Farmington plane crash3

Emergency crews working to put out a fire sparked by a plane crash at the Trumpf building in Farmington

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

Eversource said there were power outages in the area as well as some damage.

Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.