WINDSOR, CT (WFSB)- Four people and a dog were rescued by boat on the Farmington River in Windsor on Sunday morning.
The rescue happened near Bart’s Drive-In Restaurant on Palisado Avenue.
Officials said the people were homeless and stayed overnight in a tent close to the water.
By morning, the water had rose from the river and an island had developed around them.
At the time of the rescue they still had belongings left on the island.
