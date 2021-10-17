Four people hospitalized after Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flames ripped through an apartment building in Hartford around 7 p.m. tonight.
Officials say four people were rushed to the hospital.
Out of those four people who were rushed to the hospital, one of them is in critical condition.
Officials say that person had an existing medical condition. Now this fire here at 820 Wethersfield Ave. is the second fire at this building in just the last couple years.
Haris Ahmetovic walked outside to see this apartment building smoking, seconds later he says it was up in flames.
“We heard like a loud pop and after we heard a pop it sounded like fire alarms,” Ahmetovic said, “I seen flames engulfed coming out through the windows and heard like shattering. There was a real bad smell. I don’t know what was burning.”
Fire officials say several people were trapped inside when it happened. “In a building this size we’re met with numerous calls into dispatch of people trapped in their units and we did have some underlying medical conditions on some of the parties.”
Ahmetovic said when police got to the scene and rushed inside to help some of those people, he followed. “They started saying there was someone stuck inside that was handicapped who couldn’t get out, so me and my friend Dario we ran to the police and got the guy out of the window.”
“It was an instinct I didn’t really know how to act. I seen police officers running in there and I was like let me help this guy out because if he can’t get out, you know, he needs help,” said Ahmetovic.
Police and fire assisted a total of six people to safety.
This isn’t the first fire at the building.
In 2019, ten people were hospitalized after a fire here. A woman was later arrested in connection with the blaze.
