PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Four people were rushed to the hospital Sunday night after a head-on crash in Prospect.
It happened around 11:25 p.m. on New Haven Road (Rt. 69) near Talmadge Hill Road.
State Police say a 2011 Ford Fusion was heading up Rt. 69 when it suddenly swerved into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming 2010 Honda Accord head-on.
The operator of the Fusion, a male juvenile, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time against the juvenile.
The three occupants in the Accord were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries as well.
Both vehicles were considered totaled.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Atwood stationed at the State Police barracks in Bethany at 203-393-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.