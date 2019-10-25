MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, four Connecticut State Police K9 teams graduated from the very first Firearm Detection K-9 Training Class.
The K9s have trained for six weeks, learning to detect the presence of firearms and spent ammunition shell casings.
Those in the graduating class include: CSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations-Organized Crime Task Force Detective Peter Maronde & K9 Darlene; Hartford Police Department Violent Crime Unit Detective Mark Roskowski & K9 Vanguard; Meriden Police Department Neighborhood Initiative Officer James Decrisantis & K9 Mika; CSP Special Licensing & Firearms Unit Trooper First Class Joe Narcisse & K9 Rocky.
This training program, developed by the Connecticut State Police, is the first of its kind in New England.
State police said the K9s will now be able to assist police in combating gun violence in communities by identifying and alerting their handler to a specific person armed with a concealed firearm in a crowded area, like an airport, train station, school, mall, or sports stadium.
