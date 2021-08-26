(WFSB) - Four state swimming areas are off limits, three of them due to elevated levels of bacteria being found in the water.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s list included Day Pond State Park in Colchester, Gay City State Park in Hebron, and Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent.
Retesting will be done at the swimming areas on Thursday, with results expected on Friday.
Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford were closed on Wednesday, but reopened on Thursday.
Indicator bacteria are not a disease-carrying pathogen, according DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate the potential for contaminated water bodies.
Mashamoquet Brook State Park's swimming area is also closed. However, that area has been closed all summer for maintenance.
DEEP said the state parks remain open for non-swimming activities.
