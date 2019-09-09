OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Four people are in custody following two separate stolen vehicle pursuits in Old Saybrook early Monday morning.
In the first, police said they caught up to a stolen vehicle, which came to a stop.
One suspect was immediately taken into custody following that incident, police said. The second fled on foot.
Police said they searched the area of a wooded swamp behind Trask Park and Goodwin School for the second.
Residents were asked to call 911 if they saw a suspicious person in the area.
During that search, police said they engaged in a second pursuit with another stolen vehicle, this time a white Dodge Hellcat.
The Hellcat was stopped on Interstate 95 in Stratford with the help of state police, officials said.
It was previously seen on I-95 south near Exit 54 and traveled at speeds of up to 120 mph.
With help from state police, they were able to get in touch with the vehicle's manufacturer. The manufacturer remotely slowed the vehicle and disabled it.
Three people were taken into custody, including the suspect from the first pursuit, police said.
Police believe the three are juveniles.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
