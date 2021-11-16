MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A crash happened earlier today involving a school bus on Route 195 near 189 Storrs Rd. in Mansfield.
The school bus was carrying four students.
There were reports of minor injuries from the accident. One driver was sent to a local hospital.
Route 195 was shut down for a short period of time because of the crash.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.