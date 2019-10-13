Four taken to hospital after boat capsized in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a boat capsized in New London on Sunday.
New London Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard officials were called to an incident in which four people were in the water after Catamaran capsized in the area of race rock just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials said one person was rescued by an arriving Coast Guard rescue boat. The three others were rescued by a private boat.
Officials said the people were in the water for about 20 minutes before being rescued. All are receiving medical treatment at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for hypothermia.
