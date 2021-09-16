Four Town Fair kicks off in Somers

SOMERS, CT. (WFSB) - The Four Town Fair kicked off on Sept. 16, and will continue through Sept. 19.
The fair is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with admission costing $4.
This is the first fair for many since the beginning of the pandemic.
There will be fair food, games, and even chainsaw artists.
One fair vender, Jason Gillette, said, "Since COVID-19 hit place. Yeah about two years ago almost. Besides that you know my heart’s here with the fair."
