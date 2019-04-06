WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - It is an opportunity to honor a police officer who passed away and to pay tribute to his love of running.
Saturday is the fourth annual Chris Corbett 5K race in Waterbury.
Deputy Chief Chris Corbett had a distinguished career with the Waterbury Police Department for 18 years when he passed away in June of 2015.
The race raises money for scholarships for students wishing to attend Catholic elementary and high schools in the Waterbury area. Scholarships are also given to students of local Catholic high schools who plan to study criminal justice in college.
The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Holy Cross High School, located at 587 Oronoke Road in Waterbury.
More information on the event can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.