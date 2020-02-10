STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Catastrophe was avoided over the weekend thanks to some fast-acting police officers in Stonington, who stopped a driver going the wrong way on I-95.
This is the fourth case in the past year, in the same area of Stonington.
The Department of Transportation says they’ve been looking into this, spending millions in signage for the ramps.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, northbound driers on I-95 started called into regional dispatch alerting Stonington Police to a car with one headlight heading in the wrong direction between exits 93 and 92.
“Knowing the exits and entrances ad I do, I can’t even imagine how it happened,” said Maggie Flynn.
Stonington Police were able to catch up with the 80-year-old driver who was heading to Norwalk. His driver’s license was suspended after he was pulled over.
Last Wednesday, Stonington Police witnessed a driver getting on an exit ramp in the wrong direction and stopped her in time.
Last October, a girl from Rhode Island heading southbound in the northbound lane was killed along with an elderly couple she struck in the same stretch of highway.
“Maybe there’s not enough signage there or whatever. It’s kind of a small entrance,” said Dick Traskos.
The DOT has spent millions recently upgrading signage on the ramps.
Many drivers blame the uptick in wrong way drivers in the region to distracted driving or impaired driving.
