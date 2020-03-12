HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The city of Stamford has confirmed a case of coronavirus, making it the fourth in the state.
Leaders said the infection was not contracted in the United States or in Stamford.
The patient returned from international travel on March 10 and was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital. They tested positive on March 11.
State officials announced a third case of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Officials said the patient is an elderly man who lives in New Canaan.
The case is not connected to any known cases in the state, and Dept. of Public Health officials are assisting medical professionals to conduct the contract trace investigation.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state laboratory has tested 74 individuals, with three of them being positive.
Doctors are saying if you feel sick, or have a fever or cough, you might not need to rush to the hospital.
"If you have a fever and cough, and are in the south western part of the state, you should assume you have the coronavirus. You don't need a test to tell you that's what you have. You should assume that's the illness you have. Most people will get better at home, especially the younger you are, you should talk to your physician to give you advice on how to care for yourself with COVID-19 at home," said Dr. Matt Cartter, CT epidemiologist.
He said we shouldn't inundate the hospitals, and more than 80 percent of people will get better on their own, at home.
Health officials and lawmakers also met on Wednesday morning to mobilize and stop coronavirus from spreading.
The Connecticut General Assembly Declaration of a Public Health Emergency Committee gathered earlier in the day on Wednesday.
It spoke about Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency declaration, which was made on Tuesday.
Comments made at the meeting were generally supportive of Lamont's declaration. Both Democrats and Republicans said it's better to be over-prepared than under-prepared.
"Right now we have two confirmed case in the state of Connecticut, I don’t think it will stop there," said Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat and the House speaker. "But if six months from now we can look at each other and people are criticizing us for overreacting when we only had two confirmed cases, and that’s the final number, I think we’ve all done our job.”
The emergency allows Lamont to order travel bans and the closing of schools, as well as private businesses.
Several school districts and colleges have already closed.
Lamont also already ordered a travel ban for state employees.
The emergency declaration gives the governor and the attorney general the power to crack down on scammers and those who are charging extremely high prices for things like face masks and hand sanitizer.
The last time a declaration like this was made was in 2014 for the Ebola virus. However, what the state is seeing appears to be more severe.
Lamont said this week he wants the state lab to increase daily testing from 20 cases to possibly 60.
With two test kits, the state has the ability to test roughly 1,200 people.
Among the other two positive cases, one involved a woman in her 60s from Bethlehem. The other is a patient between the ages of 40 and 50 from Wilton.
Doctors said people should stay at least 6 feet away from someone who is sick. They advised coughing into a tissue and throwing it in the trash right away.
Also, hand washing is essential.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Connecticut launched a coronavirus infoline as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
