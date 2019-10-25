FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT (WFSB) -- State health officials announced a fourth case of measles in Connecticut.
A school-aged student in Fairfield County who has come down with the illness was not infectious while at school, officials said.
This case is not related to the three other cases that were reported earlier this year.
“We are monitoring and investigating this case very closely, including working with our local health departments and medical providers to follow up with any individuals that may have been exposed to measles,” said Connecticut DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “Science tells us that the single best thing anyone can do to protect themselves from this highly contagious virus is to get vaccinated. Overall, Connecticut has high vaccination rates, so we are at low risk for a widespread measles outbreak. This latest confirmed case, coupled with declining statewide immunization numbers for measles, is exactly why Governor Lamont and I are recommending repeal of non-medical exemptions for vaccination.”
A typical case of measles begins with a mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sore throat.
Three to five days after the start of these symptoms, a red or reddish-brown rash appears, usually starting on a person’s face at the hairline and spreading downward to the entire body, officials said.
“Cases are considered infectious from four days before rash onset through four days after. It is possible that secondary cases of measles among some of these contacts may occur, especially among those who have never been vaccinated for measles,” officials said.
From Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 this year, 1,249 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states. This is the largest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000.
