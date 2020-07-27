HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A heat advisory was issued for the entire state for both Monday and Tuesday.
Channel 3's meteorologists issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the state's fourth heat wave of the season became official shortly after 12 p.m. when temperatures in Windsor Locks surpassed 90 degrees.
He also said with a high temperature of 98 degrees at Bradley, a new record was set for July 27.
"This broke the prior record of 96 from 1964," Dixon said.
The record high for Bridgeport is 91 degrees, set in 2005, was also broken. The mercury reached 93 degrees on Monday.
"Temperatures will drop from the 90s into the 80s as we head toward sunset," Dixon said. "Overnight, under a mainly clear sky, temperatures only bottom out in the mid to upper 70s!"
Tuesday, the expected fourth day of the heat wave, could be the day the state sees some strong-to-severe storms.
"[Tuesday] is going to be another hot one as temperatures again reach/exceed the 90-degree mark, to the level that records could again be in jeopardy of being tied or broken," Dixon said.
The chance for storms should come in the afternoon with the passage of a cold front.
"Those that develop could be strong to severe with damaging wind being the main concern. The front will slowly clear Connecticut by Wednesday morning," Dixon said.
We should see the fourth heat wave of the year wind down by Wednesday.
"Wednesday is shaping up to be pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s," Dixon said.
Read the full technical discussion here.
