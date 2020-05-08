MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) – Foxwoods Resort Casino announced they will be temporarily laying off the majority of their workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The majority of employees will be laid off without benefits beginning May 31.
Since the temporary closure of the casino, it has maintained health benefits for all employees.
There is no confirmed reopening date, but officials said some team members will return based on which parts of the property are opened first.
During the first phase of reopening, which has no timeline at this point, the casino anticipates reopening the Grand Pequot and Great Cedar casino floors, the Grand Pequot Hotel, and limited food and beverage outlets.
The casino did not release exactly how many employees will be impacted by the layoffs.
