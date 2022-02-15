LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Foxwoods is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
“Over the past 3 decades, we have had the privilege of partnering with tens of thousands of employees, who’ve helped us provide unparalleled entertainment to over 300 million visitors generated over $4.4 billion in slot payments to the state.” Said Rodney Butler, executive for Foxwoods.
“You keep evolving. Over the last year or so we went from bingo, roulette, and slots and now we have i-gaming and the sports betting,” said Governor Lamont.
Building Foxwoods as it stands today was a big bet for tribe, its backers and the region, delivering jobs to the surrounding communities.
“The housing market really took off as a result of the casino operations opening up and really taking hold and growing,” said Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III.
Dreams of huge commercial growth outside the reservation never materialized.
Patrick Levantino, the owner of the Bellisimo and Hilton Garden Inn, says you’re competing with the resort for customers.
“It takes Foxwoods to sell out their rooms before I get the business. Because people choose to stay on the resort. Now we are definitely a much more affordable price.” Patrick Levantino said.
Tuesday Foxwoods revealed new growth, with plans to build a Great Wolf Lodge Water Park.
“They’ve always needed a place for families its going to be dynamite,” said Ken Monahan.
“All the extra amenities that they have going on is just exciting and wonderful,” said Ruby Chavis.
Every month the casino says they’re giving away $30,000 a month to a regional organization.
