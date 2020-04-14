MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) – The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council announced their president and CEO has stepped down.
CEO John J. James resigned, effective immediately.
Tribal officials said James left the position to spend more time with his family.
Tribal Member and Senior Vice President of Resort Operation at Foxwoods, Jason Guyot, has agreed to act as interim CEO during the search for James’ successor.
The Tribal Council believes that together with our talented executive team, Foxwoods will continue to focus on managing through the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and the re-opening of our facilities at an appropriate time in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of the members of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, our Team Members, and the public as a whole,” tribal officials said.
On Tuesday, Foxwoods announced they extended their temporary closure until April 30.
