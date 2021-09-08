LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's first sports betting bar is looking to fill jobs during two hiring events.
Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings hosted the first hiring event on Wednesday in Ledyard.
Foxwoods said it and DraftKings are launching the state's first sports betting bar and is looking to hire a restaurant manager, assistant restaurant manager, food server, host/hostess, bartender, barporter, restaurant chef, sous chef, and experienced cooks.
While they plan to open the bar and restaurant, and hope they can take bets on sports, there are still some hurdles in the way.
The biggest hurdle is the Board of Indian Affairs still has to give approval.
The state had to alter its contract with the two tribes to allow for sports betting, and now that needs federal approval from the BIA.
The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) then needs to approve licenses to Foxwoods, Mohegan, and the Connecticut Lottery, along with their gaming partners.
DCP hopes this all could happen in the next few weeks.
At Foxwoods, they remain optimistic sports betting will be in place in the next few weeks, by the time the restaurant opens.
“I know that we’re working through that, we’re excited that they did pass the legislation, it’s getting settled and it’ll come terms,” said Edward Allen, executive director of Food and Beverage at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
The event Wednesday was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedars Steak & Oysters Restaurant at Foxwoods, which is located at 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, CT.
Foxwoods asked that people apply online before attending. A link can be found here.
The second date for the hiring event is Sept. 14, also from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
