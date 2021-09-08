LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's first sports betting bar is looking to fill jobs during two hiring events.
Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings said they are hosting the first hiring event on Wednesday in Ledyard.
Foxwoods said it and DraftKings are launching the state's first sports betting bar and is looking to hire a restaurant manager, assistant restaurant manager, food server, host/hostess, bartender, barporter, restaurant chef, sous chef, and experienced cooks.
The event is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedars Steak & Oysters Restaurant at Foxwoods, which is located at 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, CT.
Foxwoods asked that people apply online before attending. A link can be found here.
The second date for the hiring event is Sept. 14, also from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.