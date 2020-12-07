MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings have teamed up ahead of the highly anticipated online sports betting launch in Connecticut.
The agreement sets the stage to deliver access to online sports betting, though it still is subject to legislative and regulatory approvals.
“This is a landmark deal in collaboration with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation as well as a critical next step to bringing America’s top-rated sportsbook app to sports fans in Connecticut,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “The national expansion of regulated sports betting is among our top strategic priorities. DraftKings today is live with mobile sports betting in 10 states, more than any other operator in the U.S., and teaming up with the tribe will allow us to extend our reach even further.”
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, which owns and operates Foxwoods, said the agreement reinforces its position as a leader in the gaming industry.
“We’ve proven our ability to shape the future of gaming time and time again, and now we’re ready to drive sports wagering and online gaming for the state of Connecticut," said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe. "Working through the tribal gaming compacts, we will help bolster our economy with much-needed revenue and virtual entertainment.”
DraftKings will also become Foxwoods’ first-ever daily fantasy sports partner, when launched on Dec. 13, 2020, offering online promotions, contests and other integrated digital experiences.
Under longstanding agreements with Connecticut, in exchange for 25 percent of their slot revenue, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes maintain the exclusive rights to operate gaming within Connecticut’s borders — an arrangement that has generated over $8 billion in revenue for the state since its inception.
Upon state legalization and execution of an amendment to the Tribal/State agreement, DraftKings and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe will be poised to launch sports betting in Connecticut. Online gaming and sports betting are projected to generate $175 million in new revenue for the state over five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.