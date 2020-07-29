LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - An employee of Foxwoods Resort Casino tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Foxwoods reported that one of its team members received the positive result on July 27.
It released a statement on Wednesday morning:
The individual has minimal contact with guests on a daily basis and is part of a small work group. Once made aware of the case, we immediately notified our Safety Prevention and Response Team who quickly began contact tracing. Those who had prolonged contact with the individual have already been notified. They will be tested and remain quarantined for 14 days even if they test negatively.
To our knowledge, this is the first positive team member case at Foxwoods, and we have seen thousands of guests visit us since reopening on June 1. We’re confident in our resort safety protocols and the processes in place to help safeguard our teams and guests. In addition to mandatory mask usage and temperature checks for everyone, we are conducting wellness screenings for team members before each shift to ensure all are healthy and feeling their best. Team members who are feeling unwell are also asked to stay home.
We are constantly reevaluating where safety enhancements may be necessary and remain committed to keeping Foxwoods a safe destination for everyone.
The state's casinos have been a point of interest in terms of the coronavirus and whether or not they could minimize potential outbreaks of the virus while remaining open.
Mohegan Sun reported last week that three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month.
It too said it continues to following health and safety guidelines from its own health department in addition to local, state and federal authorities.
