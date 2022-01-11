(WFSB) - Foxwoods is teaming up with Griffin Health to set up a vaccine clinic every Tuesday.
Foxwoods president and CEO, Jason Guyot, says more than 70% of Foxwoods employees are vaccinated.
"We made the determination on Monday we're going to require masks at all of our entertainment venues," says Guyot.
That includes the Great Cedar Showroom and Premiere Theater.
“I’m a medically essential worker, so I fall under the category where I have to get my vaccine before February 12,” Brian Sullivan of Thompson said.
14-year-old Nicholas, a student at Wheeler High in North Stonington, was looking forward to a trip to the casino.
“I really want to stay safe and I've made it so far and going through COVID, I really didn’t want to give it up now and have a chance of getting it, because I made it this far," Nicholas explained.
Masks are now required at Foxwoods, whether you’re vaccinated or not, if you go into the entertainment venues, the Great Cedar Showroom, and the Premier Theater.
The vaccine clinic is open until 7 p.m. and every Tuesday.
