UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Both Connecticut casinos have extended their temporary closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino have announced they will remain closed through April 30.
The Mohegan Tribal Council and the governor’s office will continue to monitor health safety guidelines to determine a re-opening date.
All hotel reservations for both casinos for the month of April have been canceled.
