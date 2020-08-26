MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) -- Foxwoods is ready for its next phase of reopening.
Starting Thursday, the Fox Tower Hotel will be back in business, taking reservations for Thursday mornings through Monday afternoons.
The Fox Tower Casino will open each Thursday at noon, through Monday at 2 a.m.
Fox Tower Hotel’s meeting and event space will also be open to groups of up to 100 people, with social distancing measures in place and mandatory face masks.
Foxwoods says the High Rollers Luxury Lanes and Sports Lounge is also open with new safety protocols in place.
Read Foxwoods full safety plan by clicking here.
