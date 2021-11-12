LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Foxwoods is getting ready to open its new sportsbook bar.
Everything is pretty much ready; the sportsbook bar will open tomorrow morning 930.
Get ready for wall-to-wall screens, and lots of kiosks to place bets.
Foxwoods has built a 12,000 square foot sports bar for sports gaming.
Jason Guyot is the President and CEO of Foxwoods.
“We have live betting windows. We are going to have great robust food and beverage. Our bar is over 80 feet long,” he said. “We have had over 50,000 wagers taking place on property.”
Brian Hayes oversees gaming operations at Foxwoods.
When sports betting became legal, the casino had a temporary site until the finished its new home.
“You deposit cash in the kiosk you want bills to win, select money line,” said Hayes.
55 people were hired to run the sportsbook bar, but finding people has been tough, especially after they laid off employees.
“It’s been a really tough 18 months. Having to reduce and layoff our workforce and then hiring back and not finding people available,” said Guyot.
Sports betting is new in Connecticut. It’s been doing well.
The expectation is it will continue to draw those who already enjoy the casino and those who want to see what it’s all about.
Mainer Jerry Hill said, “I am definitely going to pop in no doubt about it, always got to check it out right.”
Sports gaming may attract a younger crowd to the casino, but it may take some convincing for some.
Montaingne Henderson from Long Island, Ny, said, “this place is beautiful they did a nice job with it.”
Foxwoods is hiring, they have 350 job openings.
Starting tomorrow they are looking for a win with this new home for sports betting.
