MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) -- Foxwoods Resort Casino is ready to roll back more COVID-19 restrictions.
It announced capacity limits will slowly be lifted across table games, restaurants, theaters and shops.
Also, all slot machines will be on and ready for play.
The changes will be phased in by or before May 19, which coincides with the state's rollback.
Masks will still be required.
“The strategic rollback plan for our COVID-19 measures is highly calculated and thoughtfully timed to ensure we do this right and keep our resort safe,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino in a press release. “With the exception of face masks, all protocols will be lifted by or before May 19, aligning with Connecticut’s plans. We will closely monitor our approach but are ready to introduce a safe and more relaxed ‘next normal’ environment for our guests and team members ahead of summer.”
