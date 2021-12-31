MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB)— Due to the testing requirements for the New Year’s Eve AJR show and the lack of available testing sites, Foxwoods Resort Casino has decided to postpone the show until Spring 2022.
Tickets purchased will be valid for the new date and we will reach out shortly with updated show information.
