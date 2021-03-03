MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) -- Foxwoods Resort Casino is opening up more features this month.
The casino said due to increased demand, its poker room, Rainmaker Casino, Live@Atrium Bar and Topgolf Swing Suite will reopen with new safety protocols in place.
The poker room will reopen on March 4, and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. The poker room will have social distancing markings, plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizing stations, and will require face masks.
The Rainmaker Casino, Live@Atrium Bar, and Topgolf Swing Suite will all reopen on March 12.
“The reintroduction of poker has been one of our guests’ top requests since we began our staged reopening, and we are thrilled to once again offer our loyal players the exemplary experience we’ve become known for over the last 29 years,” Foxwoods’ interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations Jason Guyot said in a press release. “We are also excited to meet increased guest demand for additional safe gaming and entertainment options with the reintroduction of Rainmaker Casino, Topgolf and Atrium, and look forward to continuing to expand our resort footprint as we approach the summer season.”
