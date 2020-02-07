MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) – The farm-to-table movement has made its way to the Vue24 restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
This winter, the restaurant introduced the concept to showcase locally sourced ingredients.
Brian Eldridge isn’t your typical grower. He uses only one-fourth acre of tractor-less farmland.
Urban Valley Acres can produce yields comparable to a farm nearly five times its size.
Eldridge’s culinary background helped him get to Vue 24 at Foxwoods.
“And I said you know what, there’s this crazy wild produce that we’ve been ordering in, I bet I can do better, I’m going to grow it myself,” Eldridge said.
So, he did. His greens are now a staple on the menu.
“Working with local purveyors and understanding how the food is produced, where it came from, how it’s treated, knowing all those things is a great benefit,” said Edward Allen, executive director of food and beverage.
The flagship restaurant at Foxwoods, which features fine dining, now offers farm and sea-to-table options every Thursday.
The idea of collaborating with local farmers was in the works for some time.
“I think more and more people care about where their food comes from,” Allen said.
The menu changes every week depending on what’s in stock and what’s growing that season.
“It forces us to stay engage, to find out what’s happening and to make that connection,” said Chef Michael Yaffe, Vue24.
This week’s launch menu included Ideal Fish from Waterbury, Cato Corner Cheese from Colchester, and greens from Urban Valley Acres in Plantsville.
“To be able to sell produce here, it’s honestly a dream come true,” Eldridge said.
Both chef and farmer are proud of the partnership that will showcase the best local ingredients in New England, at a spot known for exceptional dining.
