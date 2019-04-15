HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are looking for a fragrance shoplifting suspect.
They said a man swiped four bottles of fragrances from the TJ Maxx on Dixwell Avenue on Friday.
The items were valued at a little more than $54 total.
A loss prevention employee described the suspect to police as having a beard and wearing a black coat with blue jeans.
When the employee approached the suspect, the suspect pushed past her and got into a white SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030
