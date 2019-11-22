FRANKLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Three dogs have died and a family has been displaced after a fire ripped through a home in Franklin on Thursday.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Whippoorwill Hollow Road, dispatchers said.
According to a neighbor, the home was destroyed, three dogs died, and now others are stepping in to help the family out.
A Facebook fundraiser has been set up, which can be found here.
Also, folks can donate clothing, toys, and more at the Franklin Fire Dept. during a craft fair that is being held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
