HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Fred brought heavy rain and flooding to the state on Thursday.
Meteorologists Scot Haney and Mark Dixon said the remnants delivered several inches of rain in parts of the state throughout the morning.
The good news was that the tropical downpours have exited the state.
"The worst of the heavy rain with embedded thunder connected to the remnants of Fred have moved out of Connecticut," Dixon said.
Flash flooding was a big issue for many towns in northern Connecticut.
Several road closures were reported in Hartford, West Hartford and South Windsor. Channel 3 viewers also reported flooding along Route 44 in Avon.
The Storm Prediction Center placed much of the state in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather related to Fred.
That meant the potential for damaging wind as storm moved through the state.
Power outages were reported in a number of communities. Eversource reported more than 1,180 as of 11:40 a.m. Willington had 103. United Illuminating reported 150, all in Bridgeport.
"[Thursday] afternoon will be warm and tropically humid," Dixon said. "We’ve seen breaks in the clouds and intervals of sun will continue [Thursday] afternoon. At the same time, lingering isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out."
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Dew points will be in the low- and mid-70s.
Lingering showers will end Thursday night, but the air will remain mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.
Friday should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
"There is a good chance we’ll squeeze in dry weather to end the week," Haney said.
Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. There's also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
Sunday, there's uncertainty.
Tropical Storm Henri
With regard to Henri, Channel 3 meteorologists said the tropical system will near hurricane strength as it creeps closer to New England.
"We’re still a few days out so the track is subject to change, but as of [Thursday morning], the timeframe of interest is from Sunday, into Sunday night," Dixon said.
That's when a risk for showers, thunderstorms and a gusty wind will be on the rise.
The 11 a.m. Thursday update had the storm about 800 miles south of Nantucket. It could reach hurricane strength by Friday.
thu 11a henri update...latest projected path brings the tropical system at near hurricane strength close to nantucket by monday morning. much more, including potential impact to ct, ahead on @WFSBnews at noon! pic.twitter.com/fMPv0GUut4— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) August 19, 2021
"Based on the National Hurricane Center track, we’d be on the wetter, as opposed to windier side of Henri," Dixon said. "Specific models, however, differ in how the system moves once it gets to southern New England."
The path from the NHC brings it near southern New England at near-hurricane strength on Sunday.
Thursday was too early to get specific on the impacts.
However, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Sunday.
"At the very minimum, Henri will cause dangerous surf, large swells and rip currents to ocean facing beaches," Dixon said.
Read more about the rest of the week's forecast and Henri in the Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.