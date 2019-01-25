NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The partial government shutdown continues to take its toll on federal employees.
In New London, over a hundred Coast Guard or service members haven’t received a paycheck in five weeks.
One business was offering free breakfast to those who are affected.
Coast Guard employees, servicemembers and their families affected by the government shutdown were welcomed in for a free breakfast at Mr. G’s on Williams Street this morning.
“It’s awesome that there’s a free breakfast this morning, especially since we’re not getting paid. It’s definitely brightened everyone’s spirits this morning,” said Shelly Turner.
The Coast Guard Academy is a half mile down the road from the 52-year-old restaurant.
“We’ve been here for over 50 years, and we rely on a lot of the Coast Guard personnel,” said Peter Gianakos, Mr. G’s.
Business has been suffering from the shutdown as well.
“Everybody is tightening their belts, that’s for sure, we’ve noticed a little bit of a drop off in business,” said Gianakos.
Despite that, the community has been working together to lend a hand where they can.
“They’re going through hard times right now and we thought it would be nice to give back a little bit,” Gianakos said.
Suppliers donated some of the food, but there have been some surprises.
“Just this morning, a man walked in and said, “this is great what you’re doing,” and handed one of our workers $50,” said Gianakos.
The breakfast ran from 6 to 10 a.m.
“It’s good it’s bringing all the local coasties together. It definitely has been tough, a lot of single family incomes we don’t know when we are going to get paid so that uncertainty is very hard,” said Derek Turk.
Coast Guard men and women have been trying to keep themselves afloat financially.
“We’re all finding second jobs which is kind of interesting. I started cleaning people’s apartments in my apartment building and someone else had an interview with PetSmart last night,” said Turner.
There is also a food pantry at the academy where donations have been made.
“Pretty much everyone has taken some sort of advantage of a grant or loan. I got a loan from USA to cover the rent and car payment and stuff like that,” said Turner.
Now they are just hoping there is some sort of resolve soon.
“Obviously, we still have a job to do and one is still maintaining morale even though like I said the uncertainty is still there. But we still have a mission to be completed and still focus and getting that mission done,” said Turk.
