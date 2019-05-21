NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Free music is coming to the New Haven Green this summer.
The International Festival of Arts and Ideas will continue this year.
In the past, the event has featured such acts as En Vogue, Ronnie Spector and Sheila E.
This year, concert goers can see Thabisa, Marion Meadows and Rohn Lawrence, Garba-360, Force MDs and more.
The shows are free.
For a full list of musical acts, head to the festival's website here.
