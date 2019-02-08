WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A free dental clinic is being held in April to help those who do not have dental coverage.
Connecticut Mission of Mercy will offer free dental care Apr. 13-14 at Windham High School, starting at 8 a.m.
Dental care is offered on a first come, first serve basis.
In 2018, CTMOM helped over 700 patients, totaling $565,000 in care.
For more information, click here.
