BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- As Halloween candy is being seen everywhere, it’s a good reminder to be taking care of your pearly whites.
Even if you brush, floss, keep your teeth clean, even the most pristine teeth need a good cleaning and exam once in a while.
On Wednesday, some senior citizens were offered a free teeth cleaning at the Berlin Senior Center.
“A thorough examination, very necessary to have it done,” said Bill Szetela, who was one of those to get a free dental exam on Wednesday.
“It helps out people in the communities of the four central towns. Newington, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill and Berlin,” said Kathy Choma, a registered dental hygienist.
There’s one clinic per month in the four towns. Five people per day, and it’s open and free to residents 60 or over in the four communities.
The clinic is put on by the North Central Area Agency on Aging (NCAAA) and the Central Connecticut Health District which funds the program through a grant.
“You have to call and make an appointment. But if you live in one of the four towns and are lucky enough to get a slot come on in,” Choma said.
Even the cleanest mouth holds bacteria, which can cause different health issues, so some like Szetela try to make an appointment regularly.
“I’ve been fortunate, very fortunate so far,” Szetela said.
