The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is holding Free Family Fishing Day on Saturday, a state-wide event that allows families to go fishing for free anywhere in the state.
The event gives people who don’t have a fishing license, or the Trout and Salmon stamp the opportunity to hit the water. Those requirements do not apply today.
DEEP partnered with the 2019 No Child Left Inside Great Park Pursuit. The six-week program is designed to introduce families the outdoors and showcase Connecticut's state parks and forests.
There are a number of events scheduled on Family Fishing Day.
A free fishing event will also be held at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pond will be stocked, and there will be fish fry and activities for all ages.
The Carl D’Addario Children’s Fishing Derby begins at 10 a.m. at Mirror Lake in Meriden. Competitions include biggest fish and most fish caught. Prizes include bicycles, and children will get a free hotdog and soft drink.
A Fly Fishing Clinic will be held at Merwin Meadows in Wilton. The free clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will feature fly casting, knot tying, and a barbecue lunch.
For more information on Family Fishing Day, click here.
