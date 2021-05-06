(WFSB) - Casting a line and won't cost fishermen a thing this weekend.
Saturday, May 8, is Free Fishing Day, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
No fishing license is needed.
The state is home to a number fish, including northern pike in Bantam, carp in the Connecticut River, and fluke, porgy and bluefish in Long Island Sound.
Fly fishing is also available on the Housatonic and Farmington rivers.
Check out a Connecticut fishing guide here.
While fishing is an activity that can be enjoyed at a distance from others, DEEP said it continues to recommend that those recreating in the outdoors take appropriate precautions to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19. First and foremost, if a person is not feeling well, that person needs to stay home. Signs and symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
DEEP also recommends that people keep masks with them, and wear them if have to get within 6 feet of anyone outside of their family group.
DEEP's fishing regulations guide can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.