HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sure, customers can snag some free pancakes from IHOP on Tuesday, but the event is really for the children.
Tuesday only, participating IHOP locations in Connecticut will serve up a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes while collecting donations for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.
Connecticut Children's posted a tweet about it on Tuesday morning.
Did someone say FREE pancakes?! 🥞😍🥞 Today only, participating Connecticut IHOP Restaurants will serve up a free short stack of their buttermilk pancakes while collecting donations for Connecticut Children’s! pic.twitter.com/q2EBC5KLLn— Connecticut Children's Medical Center (@ctchildrens) March 12, 2019
IHOP is celebrating its 14th annual Free Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The dine-in deal is limited to one short stack per person while supplies last.
To find an IHOP location, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.