HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sure, customers can snag some free pancakes from IHOP on Tuesday, but the event is really for the children.

Tuesday only, participating IHOP locations in Connecticut will serve up a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes while collecting donations for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

Connecticut Children's posted a tweet about it on Tuesday morning.

IHOP is celebrating its 14th annual Free Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The dine-in deal is limited to one short stack per person while supplies last.

To find an IHOP location, head here.

