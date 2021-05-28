MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A free shuttle service is being offered to various state beaches and parks this summer.
Gov. Ned Lamont called the pilot program "ParkConneCT" during a Friday morning news conference at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison.
The program officially starts on Saturday, May 29 and runs through Labor Day weekend.
“Getting outdoors was critical for people during the pandemic, and will continue to be as we emerge from it,” Lamont said. “Connecting residents to our wonderful state parks serves many purposes – it will help people get to their jobs if they have seasonal employment with DEEP, and will provide better access to the physical, mental, and educational benefits gained from spending time in our parks.”
All buses will operate without collecting fares on Saturdays, Sundays (if operating), Memorial Day, Independence Day (observed July 5), and Labor Day as part of Lamont's Weekend Wheels program promotion. The Silver Sands Shuttle, Madison Shuttle, and Clinton Trolley will also be fare-free on weekdays.
The parks included in the ParkConneCT pilot program are Silver Sands State Park, Hammonasset Beach State Park, Sleeping Giant State Park, Bluff Point State Park, and Fort Trumbull State Park.
A detailed schedule for the buses can be found on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website here.
State officials used the news conference to kick off of the summer tourism season in the state.
As of Friday, all state parks were slated to open for Memorial Day, with the exception of the swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret. The park itself is open, but the swimming area is closed for maintenance.
